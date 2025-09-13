DT
PT
Home / Sports / "Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan

"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan

ANI
Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI): Despite a defeat against Pakistan by 93 runs, Oman captain Jatinder Singh praised his team's bowling performance for restricting the Men in Green to 160, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

He acknowledged Oman's execution of plans but noted that nerves affected their batting, believing they are capable of better performance.

The Men in Green delivered a clinical performance, with their bowlers playing a crucial role in restricting Oman's batting lineup to just 67 on Friday in Dubai.

"Restricting them to under 160, I am very proud of the boys for how we bowled. They executed the plans that were discussed. We didn't rotate the strike; there were some nerves, and our team is better than what we performed today. (message to the team) To back ourselves, play positive cricket and not see who is bowling," Jatinder Singh said after the match.

Only Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, and Shakeel Ahmed were the only Oman batter to score runs in double digits.

Decent bowling performance by Oman bowlers Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem restricted Pakistan to a total of 160 runs with the loss of seven wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 competition.

Pakistan set a target of 161 runs for Oman to win the match. Pakistan's bowlers dominated the match, thrashing Oman by 93 runs in a one-sided contest. While chasing a target of 161, Aamir Kaleem and Oman skipper Jatinder Singh came out to bat.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 160/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 66, Sahibzada Farhan 29; Aamir Kaleem 3/31) vs Oman 67-10 in 16.4 overs (Hammad Mirza 27, Aamir Kaleem 13; Sufiyan Muqeem 2/7). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

