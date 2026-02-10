DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Sports / Netherlands, Namibia eye first win

Netherlands, Namibia eye first win

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:50 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
Namibia’s players during a practice session. PTI
The World T20 match between Netherlands and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday would not be classified as a do-or-die tie. Nor will it be a big draw for the IPL mad fans of the National Capital.

However, for both Netherlands and Namibia, it is a crucial encounter. The Dutch are coming into this match on the back of a gut-wrenching three-wicket loss against Pakistan.

For Namibia, who play their first match, a loss would also dent their hopes of qualifying for the Super 8s. Only two teams from the group will make the cut for the next round and with two superpowers of the cricketing world, India and Pakistan, clubbed in the same group, the task of these two Associate countries is very hard.

The first round matches have given the so-called lesser countries a hope. On Sunday, Nepal came within a ball to upset England in Mumbai and previously the Dutch rattled the Pakistanis in Colombo, dragging them to the last over finish despite defending a small total.

Namibia’s middle-order mainstay Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, who holds the record of fastest T20 International century, a 33-ball ton against Nepal last year, certainly thinks that the gap between the associate nations and Test playing countries are closing, especially in the shortest format. Loftie-Eaton certainly thinks that Namibia will be fighting for a spot in the Super 8s.

“In T20, anyone, any team can beat anyone on any given day. I don’t think it is disrespectful to call us that (minnows).We are smaller nations compared to the bigger nations but I think the gap is getting closed over the last few years,” the batting all-rounder told the media. “We have been getting more exposure against top teams.”

