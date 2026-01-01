Kathmandu [Nepal], January 28 (ANI): The Netherlands made history on Wednesday by qualifying for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup for the first time. In a rain-affected match, they defeated the USA by 21 runs via the DLS method, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier tournament, as per the ICC website.

Advertisement

Bangladesh also secured their spot in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 after beating Thailand by 39 runs, extending their winning streak to five matches.

Advertisement

Scotland, on the other hand, boosted their qualification hopes with a 39-run victory over Ireland in their opening Super Six match.

Advertisement

Both Bangladesh and the Netherlands top the Super Six table with eight points each, becoming the first two teams to qualify for the main event through the qualifiers. Meanwhile, Scotland, Ireland, the USA, and Thailand are competing for the remaining two spots.

After being asked to bowl first in the Netherlands vs USA match, the Netherlands never allowed their opponents to find a rhythm, restricting the USA to 129/7. Gargi Bhogle (36) and Isani Vaghela (32*) were the only USA batters to offer some sort of resistance against the Dutch.

Advertisement

Heather Sigers (1/19) kept the USA top order under control with tight bowling, while medium pacer Hannah Landheer made a big impact in the death overs, taking three wickets for 30 runs.

Phebe Molkenboer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 46. Although rain interrupted the match with the Netherlands at 90 for two after 12 overs, they had already done enough when the DLS method was applied. The victory secured the Netherlands' qualification for a women's World Cup in any format for the first time in 25 years.

Bangladesh overpowered a resilient Thailand side. Two half-centuries highlighted their innings as Bangladesh posted a commanding 165/8 in 20 overs. Sobhana Mostary (59 off 42) and Juairiya Ferdous (56 off 45) starred for Bangladesh, sharing a 110-run partnership for the third wicket.

The Bangladesh bowlers then shared the workload effectively, keeping Thailand to 126/8 in their 20 overs.

Scotland secured a commanding 39-run victory over Ireland, boosting their chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup. Ireland struggled to chase Scotland's formidable total of 160/5, eventually being bowled out for 121 in the final over.

Scotland's Kathryn Bryce starred with the ball, taking 4/21 to keep the Irish batters under control, while Ireland's captain Gaby Lewis (41 off 37) couldn't get enough support to complete a successful chase.

Scotland's batting featured several key contributions, with Sarah Bryce leading the way with a 47-run knock off 31 balls to set an imposing target. Next, Scotland face a tough challenge against Bangladesh, while Ireland will take on the Netherlands in a crucial matchup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)