Netherlands rope in Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez as head coach

Amsterdam [Netherlands], August 13 (ANI): Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the head coach of the Netherlands men's national team, with the deal running through to the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

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Xavi, a multi-time La Liga champion and four-time UEFA Champions League winner with Barca and a FIFA World Cup and Euro Championship (two times) with Spain, has been appointed to the position after the Dutch's shock round of 32 FIFA World Cup 2026 exit to Morocco.

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A statement from KNVB said, "Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the new head coach of the Netherlands men's national team. The 46-year-old Spanish coach takes over from Ronald Koeman. Xavi has reached an agreement with the KNVB on a contract through to the 2030 FIFA World Cup."

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Xavi said on his appointment, as quoted by the team's official website, that he is in a way "a son of Dutch football", citing his development at the FC Barcelona academy with influence from Netherlands legends Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels.

"It is a great honour to become head coach of the Netherlands national team. As someone who was developed at the FC Barcelona academy, with strong influences from, among others, Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection to Dutch football. You could say I am, in a way, a son of Dutch football. Other great coaches, especially Louis van Gaal, under whom I made my debut at Barcelona, and Frank Rijkaard, have also played an important role in shaping me as both a player and as a coach," he said.

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"The Netherlands has a rich football culture and a clear vision that strongly appeals to me: attacking football, based on possession, with creativity, passion and conviction. Of course, the main objective is always to win, but I prefer to do so in a way that reflects those characteristics and that people can enjoy watching. The potential is there, as well as a strong foundation to build on. I am looking forward to starting this challenge together with the players, the staff and everyone within the KNVB," he added.

The team's Director of Elite Football, Nigel de Jong, said, "Every new cycle requires us to take a fresh look at where we want to go, what we need to get there and which available head coach is the best fit. Xavi has experienced and won everything as a player, including a World Cup, multiple league titles and Champions League titles."

"As a coach, he has been shaped by years of working with top coaches who share a footballing vision that aligns very well with the way we want the Netherlands national team to play: taking the initiative, playing dominant and attractive football, combined with the flexibility required in modern football at the highest level."

"Xavi believes in these core principles and has embraced them and made them his own. All of that, combined with his personality and the way he connects with players and brings the best out of a group, makes him the right choice for the coming years," he added.

The team's managing director Marianne van Leeuwen said, "With Xavi, we are bringing in someone who, as both a player and a coach, has experienced the very highest level of international football. He knows what it takes to be successful and brings that experience to the Netherlands national team. That fits our ambitions. We are therefore delighted that he has chosen to take on this challenge." (ANI)

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