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Home / Sports / Netherlands squad for FIFA World Cup announced; Depay returns

Netherlands squad for FIFA World Cup announced; Depay returns

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ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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Amsterdam [Netherlands], May 27 (ANI): The 26-man Netherlands squad for the FIFA World Cup was announced on Wednesday, with the team's all-time highest goal-scorer, Memphis Depay, recovering from a thigh injury.

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After two months spent on the sidelines, Depay had made a comeback to competitive football as a second-half substitute in Corinthians' 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro on May 24.

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Depay, 32 will have attackers like Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen in his support, with the latter having scored 14 goals in 18 matches for Roma after joining the Italian side from Aston Villa in January, as per FIFA's official website.

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Centre-back Virgil Van Dijk will serve as the captain, while Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is also expected to play a key role. Dijk's Liverpool teammate Jeremie Frimpong, is a notable omission from the squad.

Netherlands' World Cup squad

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-Goalkeepers

Mark Flekken Robin Roefs Bart Verbruggen

-Defenders

Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Jorrel Hato, Jurrien Timber, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven

-Midfielders

Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer

-Forwards

Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

The Netherlands' World Cup fixtures:

14 June: Netherlands v Japan - Dallas Stadium

20 June: Netherlands v Sweden - Houston Stadium

25 June: Tunisia v Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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