New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Netherlands have broken Scotland's unbeaten streak at the inaugural ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy in Bangkok. The 27-run victory by the Dutch has allowed four teams - Scotland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Netherlands - to remain in contention for the trophy as the competition nears its close on Sunday, as per a media release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It always looked likely that day six of the tournament would prove decisive, as there were two contests between teams standing in the top four slots of the points table. Second-placed Thailand faced third-placed UAE, followed by table-toppers Scotland, who were playing fourth-placed Netherlands.

In one of the morning matches at TCG, Scotland lost batting hero Darcey Carter (four from four deliveries) early in their pursuit of the 149-run target that they were set by Babette De Leede's charges.

The Netherlands posted a competitive 148 for seven at the end of their allotted overs, thanks to Sterre Kalis' knock of 55 from 44 deliveries. Good contributions were also made by opener, Phebe Molkenboer (32 off 34 balls) and Robine Rijke (27 off 19 balls) after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Scotland's Rachel Slater was the pick of the bowlers with three for 22, followed by Priyanaz Chatterji's two for 18.

After the early loss of Carter, Katherine Fraser (39 off 32) and stand-in captain, Sarah Bryce shared 68 runs for the third wicket before the former was dismissed by Caroline de Lange (two for 27) in the 10th over. De Lange struck again, six balls later, clean bowling Bryce for 31 (30 balls).

Megan McColl added 19 from 21 deliveries to the scoreboard, but Scotland lost Chatterji (eight off 11) and Slater (three off three) cheaply as they desperately tried to meet the required run rate. Chloe Abel lost her wicket to Iris Zwilling for a golden duck, followed by Ellen Watson, who was also bowled out, but by Frederique Overdijk for a run a ball 11 runs.

Too much work had been left for the remainder of the tail and the Netherlands cruised to what would be a satisfactory victory in the end.

In the second-lowest-scoring match of the day, the UAE successfully defended their 80-run total at TCG, beating the hosts by three balls to spare. Thailand had previously, convincingly beaten the UAE in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier in May at the same venue.

Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu and Phannita Maya took two wickets each, ensuring that none of the UAE's batters scored more than Michelle Botha's 18 runs. The second-highest knock was Theertha Satish's 10 runs as the visitors were bundled out for 80 in their 20 overs.

The UAE did not allow its total to intimidate them. However, their bowlers were ruthless, led by leg spinner Vaishnave Mahesh, whose good form with the ball continued in Thailand's reply. She took four wickets for 10, with captain Esha Oza (three wickets for 12) and Botha (two wickets for 23) backing her up well with three and two wickets of their own.

Suwanan Khiaoto, batting at number six, was the leading run scorer for the hosts, giving them hope of reaching the 81-run target after the rest of the top order - with the exception of opener, Nattaya Boochatham (14 off 14 balls) - failed to reach double figures. After she was dismissed by Oza, however, another batting collapse ensued, as the UAE maintained the pressure and clinched a big win.

Uganda had the edge over Tanzania in the lowest-scoring match of the day, beating their fellow Africans by seven wickets at AIT.

Tanzania were skittled out for 54 runs with a ball to spare. Run outs were the leading wicket takers, accounting for four wickets, including top scorer, Fatuma Kibasu (10 off 16 balls). Immaculate Nakisuuyi continued her excellent ways with the ball, taking two wickets for 12.

Uganda reached their target in 12 and a half overs thanks to a solid, 25-run foundation set by openers Esther Iloku (28 not out) and captain Janet Mbabazi (13).

The last match of the day to finish saw Papua New Guinea (PNG) hold their nerve to beat Namibia by just one run after needing six to win from the last over. Yasmeen Khan was run out for 30 off the last ball as she attempted the bye, which would have brought a super over. Brenda Tau also made 30 in PNG's innings of 94 for seven and Pauke Siaka claimed three for 15 as Namibia came up just short in the chase, giving PNG their third win of the tournament.

The inaugural ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy is now set for the most exciting finish imaginable, with four teams technically still able to become champions. If the Netherlands and the UAE win their morning matches and Thailand overcome Scotland in the afternoon, all four teams would be level on 10 points, and the winners would be decided on net run rate. On Sunday, every single run scored will count. (ANI)

