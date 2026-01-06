DT
Netherlands unveils squad for Women's T20WC Global Qualifier

Netherlands unveils squad for Women's T20WC Global Qualifier

ANI
Updated At : 07:05 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
Amsterdam [Netherlands], January 6 (ANI): The Netherlands on Tuesday unveiled their squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, scheduled to take place in Nepal from 12 January to 1 February 2026.

A total of ten teams will compete for four spots in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales, with the teams split into two groups of five, according to the ICC website.

Head coach Neil MacRae believes the squad reflects a balance of experience and recent strong performances.

"We have selected an experienced squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Nepal," he said.

He also noted the Dutch side's impressive performance at the recent ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2025 in Thailand, where they finished third in the final standings.

"Having produced some strong performances in the recent ICC Emerging Nations Tournament in Thailand, the squad is excited about the opportunity to qualify for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup," added MacRae.

Sterre Kallis was their top scorer with 239 runs in 7 innings, while Frederique Overdijk was the top wicket-taker for the team, both of them will be looking to build on their good form.

The Netherlands secured their place at the Global Qualifier by finishing second at the 2025 Division One Europe Qualifier, claiming one of Europe's two available spots.

Netherlands' squad: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

