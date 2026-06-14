icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Neuer returns, Musiala starts in Germany's World Cup opener against Curacao

Neuer returns, Musiala starts in Germany's World Cup opener against Curacao

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Houston [US], June 14 (ANI): Germany attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has been handed a starting role for Sunday's FIFA World Cup Group E opener against Curacao, despite still working his way back to peak form after a broken leg sidelined him for more than six months last year.

Advertisement

In a notable selection call, Germany's in-form striker Deniz Undav, who finished as the Bundesliga's second-highest scorer this season behind Harry Kane, starts on the bench.

Advertisement

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the sole remaining member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, is set to make his first international appearance since coming out of retirement.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old was surprisingly recalled to the national team less than a month ago and has been preferred over Oliver Baumann, who had been expected to start the tournament as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper.

For Curacao, head coach Dick Advocaat has named experienced midfielder Tahith Chong in the starting lineup as the Caribbean nation, the smallest country ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup, prepares for its historic tournament debut.

Advertisement

Line Ups:

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz.

Curacao: Eloy Room; Sherel Floranus; Riechedly Bazoer, Sontje Hansen, Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville, ; Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia; Tahith Chong, Jurgen Locadia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts