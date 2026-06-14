Houston [US], June 14 (ANI): Germany attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has been handed a starting role for Sunday's FIFA World Cup Group E opener against Curacao, despite still working his way back to peak form after a broken leg sidelined him for more than six months last year.

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In a notable selection call, Germany's in-form striker Deniz Undav, who finished as the Bundesliga's second-highest scorer this season behind Harry Kane, starts on the bench.

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Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the sole remaining member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, is set to make his first international appearance since coming out of retirement.

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The 40-year-old was surprisingly recalled to the national team less than a month ago and has been preferred over Oliver Baumann, who had been expected to start the tournament as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper.

For Curacao, head coach Dick Advocaat has named experienced midfielder Tahith Chong in the starting lineup as the Caribbean nation, the smallest country ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup, prepares for its historic tournament debut.

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Line Ups:

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz.

Curacao: Eloy Room; Sherel Floranus; Riechedly Bazoer, Sontje Hansen, Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville, ; Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia; Tahith Chong, Jurgen Locadia. (ANI)

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