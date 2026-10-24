“Never chased this Indian jersey”: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on his Team India comeback

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 24 (ANI): India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that he never chased the Indian jersey during his four-year absence from the national team and credited his family for playing a key role during the period before his comeback.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to India’s playing 11 in the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch, marking his first appearance for the national team since 2022. The 36-year-old pacer earned a recall nearly four years later following a series of consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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Speaking in a video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bhuvneshwar reflected on his journey back to the national side and explained how staying in the present, without setting expectations for himself, helped shape his approach over the last three to four years.

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“Family, I know there is not much to say about family, but credit goes to them as well. I think that would be surprising that we have not even once for a single day never talked about what about comeback for India. I think that played a big role,” he said.

“I have not set any expectations for myself. I think that's how things worked out for me in the last 3-4 years. No expectations, just keep doing your work. Generally, we talk about being present; don't think about the future. I think that's the headspace I am in right now. And that has happened in the last 3-4 years. I know I didn't play for the country. But the things I did, the maturity that came in me as a person. I think it taught me to just be in the present,” he added.

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Bhuvneshwar expressed happiness and pride at getting another opportunity to represent India, saying, “There’s hardly any pride bigger than that of representing your country. I am getting to do that again, so I'm really happy.”

Bhuvneshwar has revived his career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, taking 45 wickets in 31 matches at an average of 22.55 and an economy rate of 8.52. His performances helped the franchise secure back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026.

Bhuvneshwar said he entered the last two IPL seasons without personal expectations but continued preparing in terms of fitness, skills and mental strength. He added that he never chased an India comeback during his four-year absence and was surprised by how quickly the time passed.

“I think there were zero expectations in the last two IPL seasons. I went to the IPL with zero expectations from myself. But it wasn't like I didn't prepare. I did all the preparation. From fitness to skills, the mental aspect, I did all that. But yes, there was zero expectation as to what I would do. Of course, I had to contribute to the team. But I never thought that I would go to the IPL like this, that I would get two IPL titles in two years. Four years, I never chased this Indian jersey. So honestly, I didn't even know when those four years passed,” he said.

While Bhuvneshwar made his much-awaited comeback to the international circuit, he returned the figures of 0-49 in 4 overs in a high-scoring match and will look to improve on his outing in the second T20I on Saturday.

India head into the second T20I with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after securing a four-wicket victory in the opener. Sanju Samson laid the foundation for the chase with a fluent 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir produced an explosive unbeaten 42 off 15 deliveries to guide India home with two balls to spare. Captain Shreyas Iyer also contributed 42 off 28 balls.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, while Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 deliveries as New Zealand posted 225/4, their highest total in home T20Is. (ANI)

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