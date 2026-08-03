"Never considered myself criminal": Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan after acquittal in alleged sexual harassment case

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar pronounced the verdict in a closed courtroom.

Advertisement

Following the acquittal, Brij Bhushan told ANI that he was innocent and alleged that false cases have become a tool used by political "gangs" for money and political gains.

Advertisement

On maintaining innocence and alleging a political conspiracy, he said, "I never considered myself a criminal. Not on the first day, nor in between. Because I was looking at myself, and what my belief was back then, is what is here before me today. This was a lie, a well-thought-out conspiracy, in which several political parties of the country became involved. This had stopped being a players' movement and had become an opposition movement. Today, I have received a clean chit from the judiciary. I was not in much tension then, and I am not now."

Advertisement

Singh launched a scathing attack on his accusers, political opponents, and what he characterised as a broader pattern of fabricated legal cases across the country.

Speaking shortly after the court's order, Singh framed the judiciary's decision not merely as a personal victory, but as a symbolic stand against a growing culture of false accusations. Pointing to what he described as organised networks operating nationwide, Singh argued that lodging false complaints has turned into a lucrative enterprise.

Advertisement

"There are thousands of people in the country against whom false allegations are being made. Today it has become a fashion, a weapon," Singh declared. "There is a 'gang'--a gang in every district that files cases for money. So all those people will get some strength from this--that if a false case is filed, there is no need to break down; there is a need to fight them."

Throughout the legal battle, which sparked widespread street protests led by prominent Indian wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Singh maintained that his public standing remained unblemished.

Rejecting the notion that the allegations damaged his political or social capital, the veteran politician pointed to his ongoing public appearances as proof of continued grassroots support.

"My image was never spoiled," he asserted. "You can pick up and watch videos from before this case--look at the crowds in my public meetings or any social programs, and what the crowd was like afterwards. My image was never down, and it isn't down today either, because this was a lie," he said.

Addressing the athletes who spearheaded the campaign against his tenure at the WFI--including high-profile figures who vowed to carry on their legal battle--Singh urged them to re-evaluate their actions while acknowledging their legal right to appeal.

Notably, Vinesh Phogat led the protest against Brij Bhushan alongside Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia.

"They all should introspect," Singh stated, remarking that while the wrestlers retain the right to pursue their "long fight," the underlying accusations lacked factual basis.

The former WFI chief also dismissed claims regarding administrative lapses within the wrestling federation, particularly concerning the handling of internal grievances and the existence of mandatory oversight panels.

Dismissing the allegations that safety mechanisms were lacking, Singh insisted that formal grievance structures were active all along and that the controversy was artificially manufactured.

"A committee is formed. The committee exists, it exists, it exists," Singh emphasised. "That situation did not exist; it was created, right? The situation wasn't there; it was created. Now, if someone wants to create it, who can stop them? But all the committees were there before and are there today as well."

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and then secretary Vinod Tomar of the sexual harrasment case. This case was linked with the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

The detailed judgement is to be uploaded by the court. On July 2, the Court reserved judgement in the sexual harrasment case against Ex WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar were facing trial in a case connected with the allegations of sexual harrasment of women wrestlers in India and abroad by Singh when he was heading the WFI.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, appeared for Brij Bhushan. Senior advocate Rebecca John had appeared for the victims/complainants. Brij Bhushan and Vinod concluded their arguements on June 30.

Women wrestlers participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police based on a complaint given by women wrestlers.

Delhi police had filed a 1500 page charge sheet on June 15, 2023. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)