"Never give up in life": Nandani Sharma on maiden India call-up for T20 World Cup 2026

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with rising seamer Nandani Sharma earning her maiden national call-up.

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Overwhelmed by the moment, Sharma credited her family and coaches for their unwavering support and shared a message of resilience, emphasising the importance of staying strong through life's ups and downs and never giving up.

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Fresh off their 50-over World Cup triumph, India will look to build on their momentum and chase more silverware at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on June 12.

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"Everyone's reaction was so emotional. My family has been very supportive, and the coaches as well. I think everyone I've met in my life has taught me something. Never give up in life. There will be a lot of ups and downs. But don't give up," Sharma told ANI.

Harmanpreet Kaur, leading India for the fifth time at the tournament, will be eager to guide her side to the coveted title, having come close on several occasions before narrowly missing out.

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Seema Sharma, Nandni's mother, expressed immense pride and joy at her daughter's international call-up, saying she is overwhelmed with happiness and looks forward to seeing her achieve success for India on the global stage.

"I'm feeling very good, very good. I've just kept my emotions under control, but the rest of the happiness is beyond measure. When my child plays internationally here and achieves something for India, I'm incredibly happy," she said.

Shyam Sunder, Nandni's father, filled with pride, reflected on how they had long dreamed of seeing her represent India, and expressed gratitude that the moment had finally arrived.

"I found out when I was working. I picked up the phone and found out she'd been selected... I called my family, and they congratulated me, and I congratulated them... We were thinking when she played for the country, but God brought that time, and today she has been selected for the country," Shyam Sunder said.

India will kick off their campaign on June 14 against Pakistan, where they are a part of Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa.

India will get opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Women's World Cup when they face England in a three-match T20I series from May 28 to June 2. The selectors also named the squad for the one-off Test against England, scheduled to be played at Lord's.

India's squad for three T20Is against England and the Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

India's squad for the one-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare and Sneh Rana. (ANI)

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