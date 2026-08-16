DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Never imagined I would meet President Murmu, PM Modi": Para-cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone on attending 'At Home' reception

"Never imagined I would meet President Murmu, PM Modi": Para-cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone on attending 'At Home' reception

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:43 AM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Para-cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone on Saturday recalled his experience of attending the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Independence Day, saying he had never imagined he would get an opportunity to meet the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Describing the reception, he told ANI that it was attended by several prominent personalities from India and abroad, including guests from Australia and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

"I had never imagined I would be invited to dinner and get to see President Murmu and PM Modi. There were people from other countries too--from Australia and Sri Lanka. I saw prominent figures from abroad, and when I started interacting with them, some of them actually recognised me," the para-cricketer said.

Advertisement

Recalling his interactions with celebrities from Mumbai, Lone said meeting the prominent personalities at the event was a "great experience".

"There were also huge superstars from Mumbai present; meeting them was a great experience," he added.

Advertisement

On his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lone said they exchanged greetings and that he complimented the Prime Minister, who responded with a smile.

"I just exchanged greetings with him. I paid him a compliment or two, and he smiled; it felt really good," Lone said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday hosted the traditional 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers, diplomats, eminent people from different walks of life and beneficiaries of various government programmes among the prominent guests attending the gathering.

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the reception, which began with the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' and the National Anthem.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts