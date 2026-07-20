"Never write a champion off": Saina Nehwal praises PV Sindhu after Japan Open triumph

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Badminton legend Saina Nehwal on Monday praised P V Sindhu after her Japan Open Super 750 triumph, saying a champion should never be underestimated.

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Nehwal highlighted Sindhu's resilience in overcoming a difficult period marked by injuries and believes the title win will restore her confidence.

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She lauded Sindhu's aggressive style and impressive victories over several top players, calling her comeback a testament to her champion mentality.

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Sindhu rediscovered her vintage best to capture her maiden Japan Open title, defeating home favourite and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament on Sunday.

"You can never write a champion off. I think after winning this, she's got her confidence back. She's always going to come back and do well. She's played at that level for so many years... The last two or three years were actually very tough. She was trying to come out of the injuries. That's a part of a sports person's life and the way she's come out of it and showed that super series, win after defeating three, four top players here and quite comfortably, she's attacked very hard," Nehwal told the reporters.

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The victory marked Sindhu's first Super 750 title and ended a title drought of more than two years, while also making her the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious Japan Open. It was her biggest triumph since lifting the BWF World Championships title in 2019.

With the victory in Tokyo, Sindhu not only claimed her maiden Japan Open crown but also sent a strong statement ahead of the major international events later this season. (ANI)

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