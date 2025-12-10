DT
Home / Sports / New dates for 9th Elite Men's and Women's National Championships

New dates for 9th Elite Men's and Women's National Championships

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Dec 10, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The 9th Elite Men & Women National Boxing Championship, earlier scheduled from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026, at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has been rescheduled, according to a press release from BFI.

In light of the pollution control measures mandated by the Government, which remain in effect until December 31, 2025, the Championship will now be held from January 4th to January 10th 2026 at the same venue. All other arrangements remain unchanged, a release said.

The Nationals return at a pivotal moment for Indian boxing. The previous cycle, launched in early 2025 with the Men's and Women's National Championships, produced a generation of breakout athletes who rose swiftly through the domestic system, earned places in the national camp, and excelled at international tournaments, the release said.

That structure culminated in India's best-ever performance--a record 20 medals, including nine golds, at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 in Greater Noida.

"Strong systems are the backbone of long-term success, and the National Championships are where that system truly begins. This stage creates opportunity, reveals talent, and gives every boxer a fair pathway into the national camp. Our recent success at the World Boxing Cup Finals proved how powerful this can be. As we prepare for the challenges ahead, these championships will be crucial in identifying and preparing the athletes who can carry our hopes forward," BFI President Ajay Singh said, according to the release.

Many of India's brightest World Boxing Cup Finals stars began their ascent at the previous Nationals. Sachin Siwach and Hitesh Gulia, who struck gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals, were National Champions first. Minakshi and Jaismine, now the reigning World Champions, also made their early statements at these very Championships.

With the international calendar moving toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle, the Nationals once again become the gateway to India's elite programme. Services enter as the defending Men's National Champions, while Railways will look to retain the Women's Team Championship title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Tags :
