New Delhi: Javelin thrower Shivpal free to compete as ban reduced

New Delhi: Top Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh’s ban period was today reduced from four years to one as the Appeal Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) accepted his contention that “contaminated supplement” was behind his flunked dope test, his lawyer said. The ban period had begun from October 21, 2021, and after today’s order, he is free to compete now.

Paris

France captain Hugo Lloris ends international career

World Cup winner Hugo Lloris today retired from playing for France after a record 145 appearances.

Chandigarh

Trials for Punjab volleyball teams to be held on Jan 12

The selection trials for Punjab’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams has been scheduled for Thursday at the S.C.D Government College in Ludhiana at 11am. The teams are to participate at the 71st Senior Volleyball Championship, which will begin in Assam from February 2.

New Delhi

Rudrankksh, Manu, Sift and Arshdeep win in trials

Rudrankksh Patil, Manu Bhaker and Sift Kaur Samra won their respective trials at here today. Patil won the men’s 10m air rifle T2 trials after finishing second in the T1 leg, while Sift Kaur Samra bagged a double in the women’s 50m rifle 3P 3P. Manu Bhaker won the women’s 25m pistol T1 trials. Punjab’s Arshdeep Kaur also won the junior women’s 25m pistol T1 trials to make it two gold for Punjab. Agencies