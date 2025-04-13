New Delhi: Russian Embassy, Indian Cyclists organise cycle rally to mark 80th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Russian Embassy in India, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Cyclists, organised a special cycle rally in the national capital to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) and the 78th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Russia.

The event saw the participation of cycling enthusiasts, diplomats, and members of the Indian Cyclists Association, all joining hands to celebrate the enduring bond between the two nations while paying tribute to those who laid down their lives during the Second World War.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, who actively participated in the rally, described the event as a moment of reflection and celebration.

"It was great fun. We rode together with the Indian Cyclists Association. So many enthusiasts have come, and we have dedicated today's run to the 80th anniversary of the victory of many nations who stood for freedom against Nazism in the Great Patriotic War in the middle of the last century and in the Second World War that was fought not only in Europe but in many parts of the world," he told ANI.

Highlighting India's significant contribution to the global war effort, Alipov added, "Two and a half million Indians participated in that war. Many perished for freedom. It is a very important date for the people of the former Soviet Union of Russia."

Speaking about the relationship between India and Russia, the Ambassador expressed confidence in the deepening of bilateral ties.

"It's progressing very well. We have traditionally had a very extensive relationship covering all areas and the economy. We have very stable, very friendly political relations. I am very optimistic about the future. We expand each year with new projects in various domains. I think this is the consistency," he noted.

The cycle rally stood as a symbol of the historical camaraderie between India and Russia, reaffirming their shared values and vision for peace, cooperation, and mutual respect. (ANI)

