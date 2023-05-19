New era begins for Punjab FC as ISL promotion confirmed

New Delhi: I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC’s promotion to the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL) was today confirmed after the club secured the requisite licensing criteria from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Club Licensing Committee of the AIFF, which met via video conference, granted Punjab the Premier 1 License which is required to play in the ISL.

New Delhi

India clubbed with Japan in AFC women’s Oly qualifiers

The Indian women’s team was today drawn in a tough group along with Japan, Vietnam and hosts Uzbekistan in the AFC women’s Olympics qualifiers Round 2 to be played between October 23 and November 1. India qualified for Round 2 with wins over Kyrgyzstan in a two-legged playoff earlier this year.

Manila

Nishna misses Asia Pacific Junior title by one shot

Indian amateur golfer Nishna Patel missed the title by just one shot as she finished tied-2nd at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championships here on today. Nishna had an impressive closing round of 69 but fell short of the title by one shot at the Orchard Golf Club here.

Canberra

Nick Kyrgios out of French Open due to foot injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open due to a foot he injured at his Canberra home after a man allegedly threatened his mother with a gun and stole his car, according to Australian media.

Bordeaux

Wawrinka beats Murray in ATP Challenger Tour match

Far from the Grand Slam stages on which both have starred, Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-3 6-0 in what is believed to be the first ATP Challenger Tour match between two past Major champions in more than 40 years.

London

Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been suspended from the touchline for two matches and fined £75,000 following his comments to the media after the match against Tottenham Hotspur on April 30, the Football Association said today. Agencies