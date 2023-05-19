New era begins for Punjab FC as ISL promotion confirmed

New Delhi: I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC’s promotion to the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL) was today confirmed after the club secured the requisite licensing criteria from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Club Licensing Committee of the AIFF, which met via video conference, granted Punjab the Premier 1 License which is required to play in the ISL.
New Delhi
India clubbed with Japan in AFC women’s Oly qualifiers
The Indian women’s team was today drawn in a tough group along with Japan, Vietnam and hosts Uzbekistan in the AFC women’s Olympics qualifiers Round 2 to be played between October 23 and November 1. India qualified for Round 2 with wins over Kyrgyzstan in a two-legged playoff earlier this year.
Manila
Nishna misses Asia Pacific Junior title by one shot
Indian amateur golfer Nishna Patel missed the title by just one shot as she finished tied-2nd at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championships here on today. Nishna had an impressive closing round of 69 but fell short of the title by one shot at the Orchard Golf Club here.
Canberra
Nick Kyrgios out of French Open due to foot injury
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open due to a foot he injured at his Canberra home after a man allegedly threatened his mother with a gun and stole his car, according to Australian media.
Bordeaux
Wawrinka beats Murray in ATP Challenger Tour match
Far from the Grand Slam stages on which both have starred, Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-3 6-0 in what is believed to be the first ATP Challenger Tour match between two past Major champions in more than 40 years.
London
Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been suspended from the touchline for two matches and fined £75,000 following his comments to the media after the match against Tottenham Hotspur on April 30, the Football Association said today. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...