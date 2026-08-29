"New India is being built": Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on National Sports Day

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday urged people, particularly the youth, to dedicate at least one hour every week to sports and physical activity as the country observes National Sports Day on the 119th birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

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Speaking to reporters, Mandaviya said a programme has been initiated under the Fit India movement to encourage people across the country to spend an hour on the playground.

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"Today is the 119th birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. We celebrate Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary as National Sports Day. Today, on the occasion of National Sports Day, to advance the Fit India movement across the nation, a program has been initiated for spending an hour on the playground. Since this morning, I've been receiving reports that lakhs of youth are gathering in every street and field to play for an hour," Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters on Saturday morning.

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The Union Sports Minister said a fit youth population and a healthy society were essential for building a prosperous nation and urged people to make sports a regular part of their lives.

"I'm delighted that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the country is evolving and progressing. A New India is being built. In the creation of this New India, only if our youth are fit and our society is healthy can we become a prosperous nation. To fulfil Prime Minister Modi's vision of a prosperous nation, let us all commit to spending one hour on the playground every week and keep ourselves fit," he added.

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Mandaviya also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is observed as National Sports Day every year.

National Sports Day is observed in India every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, one of the country's most celebrated hockey players. The day highlights the importance of sports and physical activity while promoting fitness, discipline, teamwork and sporting excellence.

The occasion holds significance for students, families, schools and communities as it encourages people to adopt active and healthy lifestyles. It also provides an opportunity to remember India's rich sporting legacy and recognise the contributions of athletes, coaches and other members of the sporting community. (ANI)

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