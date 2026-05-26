New sports governance framework comes into force

In a major move aimed at reforming sports administration in the country, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has notified the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026, formally outlining the structure, powers, appointments and functioning of the proposed National Sports Board under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

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Under the new framework, the National Sports Board will comprise a chairperson and two members appointed by the Central Government from a panel recommended by a search cum selection committee.

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As per the notification, the chairperson and members will hold office for three years or until the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, and may be reappointed for one additional term.

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The rules introduce strong conflict of interest and transparency provisions.

Before assuming office, board members will be required to declare their assets, liabilities, financial interests and other relevant interests, and will have to update these disclosures annually. They must also certify that no personal or financial interest is likely to affect their official duties.

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To ensure institutional independence, the notification bars the chairperson and members from holding positions in any International Sports Body, National Sports Body, affiliate unit or National Sports Promotion Organisation during their tenure.

The rules also specify grounds for removal from office, including insolvency, conviction in cases involving moral turpitude, physical or mental incapacity, or acquisition of interests that may prejudice official functioning. In cases related to incapacity or conflict of interest, the individual must be given an opportunity to present their case before removal.

The notification lays down detailed salary and service provisions for board members. Officials appointed on deputation from the Centre, states or autonomous bodies will receive pay and allowances equivalent to senior Government of India officers. Other appointees may either opt for government equivalent pay scales or a fixed consolidated salary of Rs 5.625 lakh per month for the chairperson and Rs 5 lakh per month for members, excluding housing and vehicle facilities.

Board members will also be entitled to leave, travel and medical benefits, including coverage under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), in line with senior government officials.

The National Sports Board has been entrusted with several governance and regulatory responsibilities, including maintaining the roster of the National Sports Election Panel and records of affiliate units of National Sports Bodies.

The board will also frame model governance guidelines, recommend international best practices, engage with stakeholders and organise workshops and training programmes to strengthen sports administration in the country.

In addition, the board will prepare annual accounts and audited financial statements in formats prescribed by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, which will be submitted to the Central Government for placement before Parliament.

The notification is part of the Centre’s broader effort to improve transparency, accountability, athlete representation and governance standards across Indian sports bodies.