New support staff for Indian hockey teams

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

Renowned Australian coach Anthony Farry has been appointed as the analytical coach of the Indian women’s hockey team while South African Rhett Halkett will perform the same role with the men’s team, Hockey India announced today. The national federation also announced Australian Alan Tan’s appointment as the scientific advisor to the men’s team.

Farry, under whose supervision Canada’s men’s team qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, helped Japan’s women’s team win its maiden Asian Games gold medal in 2018. He will assist head coach Janneke Schopman in his new role.

Both Halkett and Tan will be a part of the coaching set-up led by newly-appointed chief coach Craig Fulton of South Africa.

Rhett earned 155 international caps between 2010 and 2018 for South Africa. In 2020, he was the assistant coach of the Netherlands women’s side.