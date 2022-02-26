New Zealand vs South Africa

New Zealand 157-5 in reply to South Africa's 364 in 2nd Test

Second day belonged to South Africa, though the first session and the last hour of the day didn’t

New Zealand 157-5 in reply to South Africa's 364 in 2nd Test

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Tom Blundell during play on day two of the second cricket Test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on February 26, 2022. AP/PTI

AP

Christchurch, February 26

The tail wagged, then Kagiso Rabada knocked the top off New Zealand’s order as South Africa asserted itself on the second day of the second test Saturday in a reversal of form after its crushing first-test defeat.

New Zealand was 157-5 at stumps in reply to the Proteas’ solid first innings of 364 which was inflated by a 62-run ninth wicket partnership between Keshan Maharaj and Marco Jansen.

Colin de Grandhomme struck an unbeaten half century from 36 balls, then blocked out several overs to be 54 not out when play ended in gathering gloom at nearly 7 p.m. Daryl Mitchell was 29 not out in an unbroken partnership of 66 for New Zealand’s sixth wicket.

The second day belonged to South Africa, though the first session and the last hour of the day didn’t. South Africa resumed its first innings at 238-3 after gaining the upper hand on the first day but New Zealand took 4-60 before lunch to re-balance the match.

South Africa regained the upper hand when Jansen made 37 and Maharaj 36 in a partnership which lifted it to 364, better than par after it had chosen to bat on winning the toss. The Proteas were bowled out for 95 and 111 at the same venue, Hagley Oval, in the first test.

Their decision to bat was a declaration of confidence in themselves and their first innings effort was a good one, led by Sarel Erwee’s maiden test century.

Rabada put South Africa well on top when he dismissed captain Tom Latham in the first over of New Zealand’s first innings and Will Young in the fifth over to leave New Zealand 9-2.

South Africa-born Devon Conway fell to Jansen when New Zealand was 51 and first test century-maker Henry Nicholls was out to the same bowler when he was 39 and New Zealand was 83-4. It was 91-5 when Tim Blundell was bowled by Rabada without offering a shot.

Rabada bowled well but looked vaguely uninterested in the first test when he took 2-113 in New Zealand’s only innings on a responsive pitch. His wickets were the nightwatchman Neil Wagner and the last man out Tim Southee.

On Saturday, and on a less helpful pitch, Rabada was much more himself, the sixth-best bowler in the world cricket. His lines were searching, mostly full and angled into off stump and he cut down the batman’s options. He asked them to play but to do so at some risk. He defied them to play aggressively.

Latham was almost out to the third ball of the New Zealand innings which he turned directly to short leg: the ball passed through the fieldsman’s hands and struck the badge of his helmet.

Next ball, the left-hand Latham attempted to clip behind square a ball sharply angled into his pads and was caught down the leg side by the wicketkeeper Kyle Verreyne.

Young also was caught by Verreyne but, this time, lured into a lavish drive by a ball from Rabada which was wide of off. Most of the New Zealand batsmen emulated Young and played as if they were set, as if batting was easy and the ball was asking to be hit. Having batted first, the South Africans knew the dangers in a pitch which seemed docile.

South Africa-born Devon Conway was 16 and batting fluently when he also was caught down leg side by Verreyne, attempting to glance a ball from Jansen through vacant fine leg.

“Obviously this match is very different from the first test,” Rabada said.

“We’re competing and that’s the way we’re supposed to play. I think we’re in a pretty good position here.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

US sanctions on Russia will impact India too

2
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Norms tweaked, Punjab may lose BBMB slot

4
Nation

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

5
Trending

Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after

6
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

8
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia denied bail in NDPS case

9
World

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

10
Nation

India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US

Don't Miss

View All
Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Top Stories

198 killed, 1000 wounded amid Russian invasion: Ukraine minister

198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister

Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...

First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course

Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport

Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...

Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Hungary

First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory

India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speak with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

30-year-old man’s murder sparks protest in Amritsar

Poll over, but hoardings still deface cityscape in Amritsar

Amritsar lad making waves in national cycling championship

Covid-19: Seven test +ve in Amritsar district

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Power Crisis: Chandigarh Admn terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Power Outage: Chandigarh administration terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Chandigarh power crisis: Move to shield culprits contrary to SC decision, says High Court

Chandigarh Rose festival gets off to a colourful start

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

Chandigarh consumer panel directs railways to pay for luggage theft on train

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

‘Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity’

'Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity'

Students in Ukraine: Helpline number flooded with calls

With majority of adults vaccinated, focus on teen vaccination now

8 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar

Razing of structures starts for four-laning in Adampur

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Mayor

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Ludhiana Mayor

Helpline for info of students stranded in Ukraine

Husband attacked me for exposing his impotency: Acid attack victim

Ludhiana MC seems ill-prepared for Swachh Survekshan-2022

PUNJAB POLL 2022 trends: 100% electorate issued voter cards, 73 per cent carried them for polling

NGT panel reviews progress of district environment plan

NGT panel reviews progress of Patiala district environment plan

Punjabi University to hold programmes in memory of Waris Shah

Patiala MC ad revenue doubled during elections

Punjabi University students remember scientists from undivided Punjab

Patiala law university to resume physical classes from February 28