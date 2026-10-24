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Home / Sports / New Zealand A take 22-run lead after bowling India A out for 113 on Day 1 of first unofficial Test

New Zealand A take 22-run lead after bowling India A out for 113 on Day 1 of first unofficial Test

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ANI
Updated At : 12:27 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Lincoln [New Zealand], October 24 (ANI): New Zealand A seized control of the opening day of the first unofficial Test against India A, bowling out the visitors for 113 before reaching 135/3 at stumps to take a 22-run lead at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Saturday.

India A struggled against the hosts' pace attack on a green-top surface, with Simon Keene claiming five wickets and Zak Gibson taking three. In reply, New Zealand A made a strong start through openers Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy, who added 132 runs for the first wicket.

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Mariu was the first to depart when Mukesh Choudhary broke the partnership in the 39th over, dismissing the opener for 76 off 117 balls, including 12 boundaries.

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Auqib Nabi then struck twice in consecutive deliveries in the following over, removing Jayden Lennox and Tim Robinson to reduce the hosts to 132/3. Heaphy remained unbeaten on 37, while Matthew Boyle was not out on one as New Zealand A finished the day at 135/3 after 41 overs.

Earlier, India A's batting line-up failed to cope with the New Zealand seamers after being asked to bat first.

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KL Rahul was dismissed for a duck in the third over, having faced eight deliveries, before Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal added 30 runs for the second wicket. Gibson broke the stand by having Jaiswal caught by Boyle for 17.

Sai Sudharsan followed without scoring, bowled by Keene after facing 13 deliveries. India A captain Dhruv Jurel also fell cheaply, making one before being caught by Mariu off Keene.

Padikkal attempted to steady the innings alongside Yash Rathod, but Gibson dismissed the left-hander for 32, which included five boundaries. Gibson struck again in his next over to remove Washington Sundar for a duck, leaving India A in further trouble.

Rathod and Anshul Kamboj tried to rebuild the innings, but Kristian Clarke ended their partnership by dismissing Kamboj for 10. Rathod then counter-attacked with the lower order, finding boundaries to take India A past the 100-run mark.

Keene wrapped up the innings by dismissing Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep and Mukesh Choudhary to complete his five-wicket haul. Rathod remained unbeaten on 44, hitting three fours and three sixes, as India A were bowled out for 113.

For New Zealand A, Gibson finished with three wickets, while Clarke and Fraser Sheat claimed one each in support of Keene's impressive spell.

India A are scheduled to play three four-day unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. The second match will begin at Hagley Oval on October 31, followed by the third in Lincoln from November 7. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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