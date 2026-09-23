New Zealand announce 16-member T20I squad for India series, Santner to lead

Auckland [New Zealand], September 23 (ANI): New Zealand have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, with a seven-strong pace attack headlining the first BLACKCAPS squad of the home summer.

White-ball captain Mitchell Santner will lead the expanded T20I squad for the five-match series, which will begin on October 22 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and will be played across four cities over 11 days, according to New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website.

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The T20I series is part of India's 12-match tour of New Zealand, which also includes five ODIs and two Tests. According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), more than 76,000 tickets have already been sold for the tour, one month ahead of the opening match.

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Box Office 🍿 Our T20I squad to face India in the five-match Hero VIDA T20I series, Powered by Ai+ Nova Smartphone, starting on Thursday 22 October at Hagley Oval. pic.twitter.com/KIBdZA3LMz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 23, 2026

Thirteen players from the New Zealand squad that finished runners-up to India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year have been included in the squad. Spin all-rounder Michael Bracewell and pacer Adam Milne return after missing the tournament due to injuries.

Milne, 34, who has played 243 T20 matches, including 56 internationals, returns to the national setup after last featuring for the BLACKCAPS against Zimbabwe more than a year ago. He joins an experienced pace unit featuring Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy, along with young pacers Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith.

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Batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the T20I series after suffering a dislocated right shoulder during a promotional shoot last week. His rehabilitation is expected to take around six weeks, with the player targeting a return for the ODI series against India beginning on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Hard-hitting openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have been reunited at the top of the order for the first time since their impressive campaign at the T20 World Cup.

Allen played a blistering unbeaten century off 33 balls against South Africa in the semi-final at Eden Gardens, while Seifert contributed 58 off 33 balls as New Zealand secured a nine-wicket victory.

Seifert was also named Player of the Tournament in The Hundred after scoring 394 runs at a strike rate of 168, including a match-winning 72 off 38 balls in the final.

Pacer Ben Sears was not considered for selection as he continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

New Zealand's T20I squad for India series: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith. (ANI)

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