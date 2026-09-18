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Home / Sports / New Zealand Cricket decides not to renew White Ferns T20 World Cup winning coach Ben Sawyer’s contract

New Zealand Cricket decides not to renew White Ferns T20 World Cup winning coach Ben Sawyer’s contract

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Wellington [New Zealand], September 18 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket has decided not to renew the contract of White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer, whose current deal was due to expire in December this year.

Sawyer, who guided New Zealand to their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title in Dubai in 2024, will leave his role following a comprehensive review of the women’s high-performance structure. White Ferns manager Rachel Pettitt will also depart as part of the restructuring.

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Sawyer’s tenure, which began in mid-2022, included several notable achievements. Besides the historic T20 World Cup triumph, he led New Zealand to a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and oversaw several successful bilateral series both at home and overseas.

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The Australian-born coach also played a significant role in the development of several established White Ferns stars, including Georgia Plimmer, Eden Carson and Izzy Gaze, during his time in charge.

While disappointed not to have his contract renewed, Sawyer said his time with the White Ferns was memorable for a variety of reasons.

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"Being the White Ferns coach has been a huge honour, and I’m really grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this group," Sawyer said, as per the ICC website.

“This team means a lot to me, and I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to achieve in the past four years. Although I’m disappointed to be leaving, I want to wish the team and New Zealand Cricket all the best," he added.

White Ferns skipper Melie Kerr - who was adjudged Player of the Match in that memorable T20 World Cup title success - paid tribute to the outgoing coach and the impact he had made on the playing group.

“We’re hugely grateful for Ben and everything he’s put into this team,” Kerr said.

“His preparation was second to none, he poured his heart and soul into the role and left no stone unturned trying to make the team better. Ben played a huge part in a defining moment for women’s cricket in New Zealand. He showed a belief in us that helped propel the team to World Cup victory after a difficult few months, and that’s a testament to his character and leadership," she added.

The Kiwis will take an interim head coach and team manager to Australia next month for their upcoming T20I series, with the full-time appointment of a new head coach to commence shortly. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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