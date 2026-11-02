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Home / Sports / New Zealand dealt injury blow as Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra ruled out of India ODI series

New Zealand dealt injury blow as Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra ruled out of India ODI series

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ANI
Updated At : 08:07 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Auckland [New Zealand], November 2 (ANI): New Zealand have suffered a significant setback ahead of their upcoming five-match ODI series against India, with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra both ruled out due to injuries.

The five-match ODI series between New Zealand and India gets underway on November 4 in Auckland, with the action moving to Wellington and Hamilton for the second and third encounters. The series will then head to Mount Maunganui for the final two ODIs on November 13 and 15, bringing the five-match contest to a close.

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Chapman is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury and is expected to remain sidelined for a further two weeks. Meanwhile, Ravindra is dealing with a shoulder issue, with the Black Caps opting to give the all-rounder additional time to recover ahead of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against India later this month.

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The absence of the duo means wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert will be available for all five matches of the ODI series. Meanwhile, Henry Nicholls has been included for the first three games, while Dean Foxcroft will join the squad for the final two matches.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter acknowledged that losing Chapman and Ravindra was a significant blow to the side but remains confident that his squad has enough depth and quality to cope with their absence.

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“Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side, so it’s a shame they have to miss this series,” said Walter according to the ICC website.

“I caught up with Mark last week, and although he’s disappointed, he’s working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn’t quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don’t want to take any undue risks. We’re pleased to bring in Henry, who is no stranger to this side, and Dean, who recently featured in the ODIs against the West Indies," Walter added.

New Zealand squad (games 1-3): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand squad (games 4 and 5): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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