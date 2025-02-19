Hosting a major ICC event after almost three decades remained unpleasant for Pakistan as they faced a 60-run defeat by New Zealand at Karachi's National Stadium.

Fine centuries by New Zealanders’ Will Young and Tom Latham, a stunning cameo by Gleen Phillips and a fine performance by the Kiwi bowlers was enough to shock the hosts and defending champions in the tournament opener. In all four Champions Trophy face-offs, New Zealand now stands undefeated against Pakistan. The hosts failed to chase down the 321-run target, and were bowled out for 260.

Young, who replaced an injured Rachin Ravindra, posted 107 off 113 balls, studded with 12 boundaries and a six. Latham contributed an unbeaten 118 off 104 balls, with 10 boundaries. The 118-run partnership for the 4th wicket was further nourished by Phillips, who came up with a 61 off 39 balls innings. He was involved in a 125-run partnership with Latham to ensure a smooth run for the Kiwis.

Earlier, down to 73/3 in 16 overs, the Kiwis innings was bolstered by Young, who looked at ease in the middle by hitting boundaries at regular intervals. The opener's innings came to an end as Naseem Shah induced a miscued shot and substitute fielder Faheem Ashraf latched onto the catch.

Earlier, Abrar Ahmed handed the hosts an early advantage with three breakthroughs inside the first 16 overs. With Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan opting to bowl, spinner Abrar Ahmed broke the deadlock in the eighth over, cleaning up Devon Conway (10). In the very next over, pacer Naseem Shah got rid of Kane Williamson (1), who lasted for only two deliveries before edging one behin.

The chase by Pakistan's top order was not aggressive as half the side was back in the pavilion at 128 in 31 overs. Babar Azam did contribute 64, but took 90 balls to achieve this. Fakar Zaman, who faced 41 balls, managed 24. However, the innings witnessed a major push when Khushdil Shah (69 off 49 balls, with 10 boundaries and one six) and Salman Agha (42 of 28 balls, with six boundaries and one six) raised the tempo. Earlier, Pakistan were off to a poor start as Saud Shakeel (6) fell to Will O' Rourke. In no time, skipper Rizwan (3) was left shocked as Phillips took a stunner off Rourke. Zaman and Babar thereafter helped Pakistan reach the 50-run mark in 15.2 overs. However, William O'Rourke (3/47), Mitchell Santer (3/66) and Matt Henry (2/25) stood out with the ball for the Kiwis.

The Champions Trophy began with a glittering ceremony at the National Stadium. The occasion marked Pakistan’s first ICC global event since 1996, making it a historic moment. The opening ceremony featured an aerobatic display by the Pakistan Air Force.