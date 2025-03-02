India lost its top order early after Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed by the New Zealand's bowlers in their final Group A Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday.

While Gill departed following a LBW by New Zealand's Matt Henry in the third over, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the start of the sixth over.

In the following over, Virat Kohli, who is playing his 300th ODI, was dismissed by Henry to a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel were putting up a partnership on the crease.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against India. The Kiwis made one change, bringing in Daryl Mitchell in place of Devon Conway.

Advertisement

India also made a solitary change, resting Harshit Rana and bringing in spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.