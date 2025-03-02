DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Champions Trophy: Early setback for India as top order crumbles against New Zealand

Champions Trophy: Early setback for India as top order crumbles against New Zealand

After Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dismissed in 6th and 7th over
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:13 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match against New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 2, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

India lost its top order early after Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed by the New Zealand's bowlers in their final Group A Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday.

While Gill departed following a LBW by New Zealand's Matt Henry in the third over, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the start of the sixth over.

In the following over, Virat Kohli, who is playing his 300th ODI, was dismissed by Henry to a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel were putting up a partnership on the crease.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against India. The Kiwis made one change, bringing in Daryl Mitchell in place of Devon Conway.

Advertisement

India also made a solitary change, resting Harshit Rana and bringing in spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper