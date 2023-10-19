New Zealand hand Afghanistan reality check

CHENNAI, October 18

New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth with a 149-run victory today to stretch their winning streak in the ODI World Cup.

Trent Boult grabbed two wickets for 18 runs. PTI

Three days after stunning defending champions England, the plucky Afghans briefly kindled hopes of another upset when New Zealand’s top-order suffered a mini-collapse.

Pleasing start, another great performance today. We were put under pressure at certain times but putting pressure back on them at end of the innings was great. Tom Latham, New Zealand skipper

The 2019 runners-up, however, went on to post 288/6 after skipper Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) smashed rapid half-centuries.

They benefited tremendously from sloppy fielding by Afghanistan, who floored four catches and blew a stumping opportunity as well to let New Zealand off the hook.

New Zealand were not as forgiving though when they returned to defend their total and bundled out Afghanistan for 139 inside 35 overs to coast to their fourth successive win in the tournament.

“Another great performance,” Latham, leading the side in absence of injured Kane Williamson, said after his team soared to the top of the points table. “We were put under pressure some times. The bowlers managed to take wickets when it was needed.” Spin is Afghanistan’s strong suit and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman set to work after they won the toss and elected to field. — Reuters

Scoreboard

New Zealand

D Conway lbw b Rahman 20

W Young c Alikhil b Omarzai 54

R Ravindra b Omarzai 32

D Mitchell c Zadran b Khan 1

T Latham b Haq 68

G Phillips c Khan b Haq 71

M Chapman not out 25

M Santner not out 7

Extras: (lb 4, nb 1, w 5) 10

Total: (6 wickets, 50 overs) 288

FOW: 1-30, 2-109, 3-110, 4-110,

5-254, 6-255

Bowling O M R W

Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10 0 57 1

Fazalhaq Farooqi 7 1 39 0

Naveen-ul-Haq 8 0 48 2

Mohammad Nabi 8 1 41 0

Rashid Khan 10 0 43 1

Azmatullah Omarzai 7 0 56 2

Afghanistan

R Gurbaz b Henry 11

I Zadran c Santner b Boult 14

R Shah c & b Ravindra 36

H Shahidi c Santner b Ferguson 8

A Omarzai c Latham b Boult 27

I Alikhil not out 19

M Nabi b Santner 7

R Khan c Mitchell b Ferguson 8

M Ur Rahman c Young b Ferguson 4

N Haq c Chapman b Santner 0

F Farooqi c Mitchell b Santner 0

Extras: (w 5) 5

Total: (all out, 34.4 overs) 139

FOW: 1-27, 2-27, 3-43, 4-97, 5-107, 6-125, 7-134, 8-138, 9-139

Bowling O M R W

Trent Boult 7 1 18 2

Matt Henry 5 2 16 1

Mitchell Santner 7.4 0 39 3

Lockie Ferguson 7 1 19 3

Glenn Phillips 3 0 13 0

Rachin Ravindra 5 0 34 1

Player of the Match: Glenn Phillips

