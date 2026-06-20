Southampton [UK], June 20 (ANI): Defending champions New Zealand kept their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 title defence alive with a narrow four-run victory over Ireland.

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After suffering two defeats in their opening matches, the White Ferns produced a much-needed win to revive their campaign, defending a modest total of 140/6 in a tense finish.

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A superb 110-run partnership between Ireland captain Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast had put Ireland in a strong position and raised hopes of their first win of the tournament, but they ultimately fell short in a dramatic chase.

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Opting to bowl first, Ireland made early inroads as Aimee Maguire removed Georgia Plimmer, while Prendergast struck twice to dismiss Isabella Gaze and Maddy Green, leaving New Zealand under pressure.

However, skipper Melie Kerr led the recovery with a quick 30 off 24 balls, while Brooke Halliday (34 off 37) anchored the innings and shared key partnerships to stabilise the White Ferns. Izzy Sharp top-scored with 36 off 28, while Suzie Bates added an unbeaten late cameo to push the total to 140.

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In reply, Ireland were boosted by a century stand between Lewis (59 off 53) and Prendergast (59 off 53), who kept the chase on track with controlled batting and regular boundaries.

But Kerr turned the game in New Zealand's favour with a double strike in the 18th over, removing Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell in quick succession. Rosemary Mair then dismissed Lewis as Ireland collapsed from 116/2 to 123/4, falling short of the target.

Prendergast also impressed with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/26 in a strong all-round effort.

With the defeat, Ireland remain winless at the bottom of Group B, while New Zealand move up to fourth and keep their hopes alive in the tournament. (ANI)

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