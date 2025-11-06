New Zealand level T20I series against West Indies 1-1, Chapman shines

Auckland [New Zealand], November 6 (ANI): Mark Chapman's explosive show and captain Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi's spin magic steered New Zealand to a narrow three-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I at Eden Park on Thursday.

In a nerve-jangling encounter, Chapman dazzled with a rollicking 78(28) to power the hosts to a daunting 207/5. The Caribbean side stayed in the chase right till the end, but Santner and Sodhi's three-wicket hauls had done enough damage to restore parity in the three-match series at 1-1.

While pursuing a 208-run target, the West Indies lost Brandon King for a three-ball duck in the first over as Jacob Duffy drew the first blood. Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope counterattacked as the West Indies ended the powerplay on 36/1. The promising 49-run stand for the second wicket ended in the 7th over at the hands of Sodhi, who removed Athanaze on 33(25).

Hope continued to wallop boundaries before Sodhi removed Ackeem Auguste on run-a-ball seven in the 9th. In the battle of captains, Santner pulled the plug on Hope's innings by cleaning him up on 24(26). Jason Holder announced his arrival with two sixes on the trot, but Sodhi outfoxed him and rattled the timber to punch his return ticket on 16(8).

Roston Chase failed to create an impact and departed 6(6), courtesy of Santner. Romario Shepherd declared his intention of taking the West Indies past the finishing line with two consecutive sixes off Sodhi. In the 16th over, Rovman Powell dismantled Zakary Foulkes with three successive sixes. Shepherd (34 off 16) sent Santner's first two balls past the boundary rope in the 17th before holing out to Bracewell towards the end of the over.

Matthew Forde arrived at the crease and thumped Kyle Jamieson for three sixes to bring the equation down to 30 in 12 balls. Powell struck a six and followed it up with a four off Jacob Duffy, leaving the West Indies to chase 16 runs in the final over. With two fours in the first three balls, the West Indies came within touching distance of taking an unassailable lead.

Jamieson and New Zealand's woes increased after the third ball was deemed a no-ball for overstepping. Jamieson held his nerves, removed Powell on 45(16) with a slower ball and saved a boundary on the last ball to level the series at 1-1.

After being put to bat by the Men in Maroon, Tim Robinson and Devon Conway picked their moments to attack. The opening duo took calculated risks and ensured the Blackcaps walked out of the powerplay unscathed with 47/0 on the board.

Matthew Forde broke the 55-run opening stand by ending Conway's sluggish outing on 16(24). The southpaw tried to heave the ball across the line, got clean bowled and saw his misery come to an end. In the next over, Romario Shepherd angled the ball in to rattle Robinson's stumps and end his promising outing on 39(25).

Chapman arrived at the crease and unleashed a ruthless assault with a whirlwind knock to put the Kiwis in control. He pummelled the West Indies bowlers as New Zealand hammered 135 runs in the last 10 overs, with 82 being struck between the 13th and 16th over.

In the 13th, Chapman cleared the boundary rope thrice and struck a four to garner 26 runs off Shepherd. In the next over after Rachin Ravindra fell on the first delivery, Chapman smoked the ball over the fence for a six. He then clobbered Jayden Seales in the 15th over, with back-to-back fours on the first two deliveries and brought up his half-century in 19 balls.

Chapman then thwacked two fours and a towering maximum on the next three deliveries to end the over with 23 runs. West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein was next in line and perished as Chapman continued his rampage and tonked three sixes. His sizzling exploits ended after he pushed the ball back to Jason Holder in the 16th over and returned with an entertaining 78(28).

Daryl Mitchell (28* off 14) and Santner (18* off 8) produced a couple of delightful strokes towards the end as New Zealand posted 207/5 on the board. (ANI)

