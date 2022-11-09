New Zealand opt to bat against Pakistan in first semifinal of T20 World Cup

PTI

Sydney, November 9

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Both the teams have fielded unchanged playing XIs.

Teams: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.