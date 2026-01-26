DT
New Zealand release Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson ahead of 4th T20I against India

New Zealand release Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson ahead of 4th T20I against India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Ahead of the fourth T20I against Team India on January 28, New Zealand said they have released Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson from their T20I squad.

New Zealand Cricket further added that Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Seifert have joined their squad, whereas star batter Finn Allen will be with the side for the fifth and final T20I against Team India.

"Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson have been released from the BLACKCAPS T20 squad in India, with Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert now in camp. Finn Allen will be the final squad member to join the side on Thursday in Trivandrum," New Zealand Cricket wrote on X.

https://x.com/BLACKCAPS/status/2015816067570958791?s=20

India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series with an easy win in Guwahati, where Abhishek Sharma recorded the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20I history. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side hasn't lost a T20I series since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and would go into the 2026 edition in fine form.

Sharma made 68 runs in just 20 balls, including seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 340.

Abhishek Sharma's fifty, paired with Suryakumar Yadav's blistering unbeaten 57 off 26 balls, propelled India to a convincing eight-wicket win, chasing 154 runs in just 10 overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

