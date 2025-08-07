DT
Home / Sports / New Zealand skipper Tom Latham ruled out of series decider against Zimbabwe due to shoulder injury

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham ruled out of series decider against Zimbabwe due to shoulder injury

ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], August 7 (ANI): New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham has made himself unavailable for the second and final Test of the series against Zimbabwe due to a shoulder injury, as per the ICC.

Latham, who was ruled out of the first Test owing to a left shoulder injury, had been undergoing rehabilitation but has been unable to recover in time for the two-Test series decider.

In his stead, Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the side, having captained the Black Caps in the opener against the Chevrons.

The tourists will also be without the services of pacer Will O'Rourke and all-rounder Nathan Smith, both of whom featured in the first Test but have been ruled out injured in the lead-up to the second.

"It's hugely disappointing to lose Tom again. He's been working hard and had been tracking well towards the second test, but unfortunately, today he couldn't pass his fitness tests. He's extremely gutted he won't be able to take the park, and we're really feeling for him," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said, as quoted by ICC.

Meanwhile, uncapped batter Bevon Jacobs has been added to the Test squad as fielding and batting cover. Jacobs had made his T20I debut for New Zealand last month during the tri-series against the Proteas and Zimbabwe.

"With Tom being ruled out on the eve of the match, we needed to quickly bring in an extra pair of hands to provide fielding and batting cover. Thankfully, Bevon had been playing in Johannesburg and was able to make the short trip to Bulawayo," Walter added.

New Zealand are 1-0 up in the series after securing an emphatic nine-wicket win in the first Test. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

