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Home / Sports / New Zealand suffer injury blow as Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes ruled out of India T20I series

New Zealand suffer injury blow as Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes ruled out of India T20I series

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ANI
Updated At : 08:31 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): New Zealand have suffered a major setback ahead of their upcoming T20I series against India, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out due to injuries.

The five-match T20I series will begin on October 22 in Christchurch, which will also host the second match on October 24, as per the ICC website.

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The action will then move to Wellington for the third T20I on October 27, followed by the fourth match in Auckland on October 30. The series finale is scheduled to take place in Hamilton on November 1.

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Chapman sustained a hamstring injury while playing in a T20 league in Europe last month and will miss the entire five-match series. The batter is now targeting a return for the subsequent ODI series against India. Meanwhile, Foulkes is dealing with a hip flexor complaint, with no definitive timeline yet established for his return.

Their absence has opened the door for all-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner, who have been named in New Zealand's 16-member squad for the series, beginning in Christchurch on October 22. Black Caps head coach Rob Walter is looking forward to welcoming the duo into the squad as the team prepares for the five-match contest.

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"I’m gutted for Mark and Zak, and I wish them both a smooth recovery,” Walter said.

“We’re fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they’re both very excited to be involved in what’s shaping up to be an epic T20 series," he added.

The two teams met in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year, when India registered a comprehensive 96-run triumph.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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