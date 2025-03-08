Dubai [UAE], March 8 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against India at Dubai, New Zealand opener Will Young said that the Kiwis will try to repeat the same thing what their former players did during the 2000 Champions Trophy final.

The Black Caps beat India by four wickets in the 2000 Champions Trophy Final in Kenya. This proud moment went on to inspire a generation that now has the chance to emulate the feats of their predecessors 25 years ago.

New Zealand will name a star-studded side for their date with India in the Champions Trophy 2025 decider in Dubai. And 32-year-old opener Will Young will be drawing on the inspiration his childhood memories of that tournament victory continue to provide the right-hander.

Advertisement

"There were some iconic names in that squad, and those are the ones plenty of guys in this squad looked up to back in the day. It is cool to be trying to achieve the same thing 25 years later. I was eight years old at the time and just starting to fall in love with the game," Young told the media, as quoted by ICC.

"I'm thinking back to before we boarded the plane to come over here, we had an unveiling of the Champions Trophy squad. Scott Styris was there that day and told a few stories about the team and their exploits in that tournament. It was cool to recognise the past and that New Zealand has done this before. It is just about passing the baton, and hopefully, we can emulate them in a couple of days. I am well aware of New Zealand's exploits in that tournament, and it was fantastic to see them win," he added.

Advertisement

Similar to the Black Caps' campaign in 2000, their openers have been pivotal in Pakistan and the UAE. Rachin Ravindra has produced two magical tons already, while Young blasted a century in the tournament opener against Pakistan.

The team's blemish came in this exact fixture last week, India in Dubai, which holds New Zealand in good stead, if they can grow and learn from their mistakes in that group game.

"There is plenty we can take from that in a scouting point of view, especially in my eyes as a batter, but I am sure the bowlers got a good look at their batters as well and how they are likely to approach things," Young added.

"It was a great opportunity to see the style of cricket they will bring, especially at that venue and in those conditions. We'll look to be able to adjust and adapt to whatever challenges are in front of us on Sunday and hope the game we've got and the nerve that we hold will be enough," Young concluded. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)