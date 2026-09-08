New Zealand’s Mark Chapman shifts to casual contract to play in Big Bash League

Wellington [New Zealand], September 8 (ANI): New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has moved from a full-time contract to a casual playing deal with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) after securing an opportunity to feature in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) later this year, reported Cricinfo.

Chapman will remain available for New Zealand's white-ball series against India in November before travelling to Australia for the BBL in December. His BBL franchise is yet to be confirmed.

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The 32-year-old has joined Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert among New Zealand players on casual contracts, a category that allows them to pursue opportunities in the BBL during the New Zealand home summer.

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"I'm thankful to New Zealand Cricket for their support now and throughout my career," Chapman said, according to Cricinfo.

"The upcoming India series is one all us players are really excited for, and I'm committed wholeheartedly to performing in that series."

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Chapman's BBL commitment comes at a time when the competition overlaps with New Zealand's Test tour of Australia. However, the left-hander has not played first-class cricket since 2024 and has never represented the Black Caps in a Test.

He was called into New Zealand's Test squad for the tour of India in 2024, while earlier this year he requested not to be considered for Test ranking when NZC finalised its initial contract list.

Chapman's departure from the full-time contract list has opened a place for fast bowler Matt Fisher, who has been elevated to the central contract list.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said the country's demanding Test schedule against India, Australia and Sri Lanka made strengthening their pace-bowling depth a priority.

"With the heavy schedule of cricket coming up, notably the Test matches against India, Australia, and Sri Lanka, we know we'll need good depth in our fast-bowling stocks to give the Black Caps the best chance of success," he said. "Matt is someone able to bowl that express pace which is extremely valuable to the balance of any side, so we're excited to have him on the central contract list."

Fisher has represented New Zealand in one Test, against Zimbabwe in 2025, besides playing three ODIs and one T20I.

Chapman will now turn his attention to the India series before beginning his latest stint in the BBL, while NZC continue to manage their resources ahead of a busy international schedule. (ANI)

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