Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 2 (ANI): Unnati Sharma's bronze medal-winning performance in the women's 63kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has brought immense pride to her family, with her sister Riya Sharma saying the judoka's next goal is to compete at the Olympics.

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Speaking to ANI, Riya said the medal was a moment of pride for Unnati's state, country, college, school and the forest department, while recalling the hard work and challenges her younger sister faced during her career.

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"She's made us all very proud, whether it's her state, country, college, school, or the forest department. She's worked hard since she was little. She's had her ups and downs, and before this medal, she was struggling a bit, thinking things weren't going well. But now that she's won the bronze, she's very happy, and so are we. We hoped for gold, but we're still thrilled with the bronze," Riya said.

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Riya said Unnati has been pursuing judo since the fifth grade and has spent nearly 10-15 years in the sport.

"She's been playing judo since the 5th grade, for about 10-15 years now. We're happy she got the result she wanted--her goal was to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games. Her next goal is the Olympics, and I hope she achieves it," she said.

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Riya also expressed pride in being recognised as Unnati's sister, saying she hoped the young judoka would continue to win medals for the country.

"She's the youngest of us, and while people usually say the older ones make a name for themselves, I'm proud to be known through my younger sister. I hope she keeps winning medals," she added.

Unnati claimed the bronze medal after producing a superb Ippon victory over South Africa's Skye Knoester in the bronze-medal contest.

Unnati required just 1 minute and 7 seconds to finish the contest, executing a perfectly timed leg hook that sent her opponent onto her back for a clean Ippon--the highest possible score in judo.

The victory added another medal to India's successful judo campaign, following the two gold medals and one silver secured by the contingent earlier in the competition. (ANI)

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