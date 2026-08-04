DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Next target is to bring more medals": Lamboria after Indian boxing contingent return home from Glasgow

"Next target is to bring more medals": Lamboria after Indian boxing contingent return home from Glasgow

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:13 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Indian boxing star and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria received a rousing welcome on her arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday as India's boxing contingent returned home following a historic campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Lamboria, who was also the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent during the closing ceremony in Glasgow, was greeted by family members, coaches and supporters after playing a key role in India's record-breaking performance.

Advertisement

Speaking after her arrival, Lamboria said, "I feel great; my family and coach have come here. My next target is to bring more medals in the upcoming competitions as well."

Advertisement

India scripted history in Glasgow by producing the greatest boxing performance by any nation in Commonwealth Games history, finishing at the top of the medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals. The tally surpassed the previous record of six boxing gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

Lamboria was among the seven Indian boxers to clinch gold, alongside Sachin Siwach, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Ankush Panghal. Narender Berwal, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh contributed silver medals to complete India's memorable 10-medal haul.

Advertisement

The Indian contingent, including gold medallists Arundhati Choudhary, Sakshi Chaudhary and Preeti Pawar, also received a grand reception upon their arrival in the national capital.

Lamboria, the reigning world champion, capped off her outstanding campaign by defeating Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh 5-0 in the women's 57kg final. After edging a closely fought opening round, the Indian boxer dominated the remainder of the contest to seal a convincing unanimous-decision victory.

Ankush Panghal delivered India's seventh boxing gold after defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 in the men's 80kg final. Earlier, Sachin Siwach staged a remarkable comeback against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo to win the men's 60kg title, while Arundhati Choudhary and Preeti Pawar registered emphatic 5-0 victories in their respective women's finals.

Sakshi Chaudhary also cruised to a unanimous-decision win in the women's 51kg final, while Priya Ghanghas completed India's golden run with victory in the women's 60kg final.

Among the silver medallists, Narender Berwal finished runner-up in the men's 90+kg category after losing to England's Damar Thomas, while Lovlina Borgohain narrowly missed gold in the women's 75kg final against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree. Jadumani Singh also settled for silver in the men's 55kg event after going down to Australia's Jye Dixon.

The unprecedented performance in Glasgow underlined India's growing dominance in international boxing and marked the country's finest-ever Commonwealth Games campaign in the sport. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts