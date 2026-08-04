"Next target is to bring more medals": Lamboria after Indian boxing contingent return home from Glasgow

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Indian boxing star and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria received a rousing welcome on her arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday as India's boxing contingent returned home following a historic campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Lamboria, who was also the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent during the closing ceremony in Glasgow, was greeted by family members, coaches and supporters after playing a key role in India's record-breaking performance.

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Speaking after her arrival, Lamboria said, "I feel great; my family and coach have come here. My next target is to bring more medals in the upcoming competitions as well."

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India scripted history in Glasgow by producing the greatest boxing performance by any nation in Commonwealth Games history, finishing at the top of the medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals. The tally surpassed the previous record of six boxing gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

Lamboria was among the seven Indian boxers to clinch gold, alongside Sachin Siwach, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Priya Ghanghas and Ankush Panghal. Narender Berwal, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh contributed silver medals to complete India's memorable 10-medal haul.

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The Indian contingent, including gold medallists Arundhati Choudhary, Sakshi Chaudhary and Preeti Pawar, also received a grand reception upon their arrival in the national capital.

Lamboria, the reigning world champion, capped off her outstanding campaign by defeating Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh 5-0 in the women's 57kg final. After edging a closely fought opening round, the Indian boxer dominated the remainder of the contest to seal a convincing unanimous-decision victory.

Ankush Panghal delivered India's seventh boxing gold after defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 in the men's 80kg final. Earlier, Sachin Siwach staged a remarkable comeback against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo to win the men's 60kg title, while Arundhati Choudhary and Preeti Pawar registered emphatic 5-0 victories in their respective women's finals.

Sakshi Chaudhary also cruised to a unanimous-decision win in the women's 51kg final, while Priya Ghanghas completed India's golden run with victory in the women's 60kg final.

Among the silver medallists, Narender Berwal finished runner-up in the men's 90+kg category after losing to England's Damar Thomas, while Lovlina Borgohain narrowly missed gold in the women's 75kg final against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree. Jadumani Singh also settled for silver in the men's 55kg event after going down to Australia's Jye Dixon.

The unprecedented performance in Glasgow underlined India's growing dominance in international boxing and marked the country's finest-ever Commonwealth Games campaign in the sport. (ANI)

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