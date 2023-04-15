Next WPL might be held in Diwali window: Shah

Mumbai: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played in the home-away format from the next edition onwards with a bigger window, most likely during Diwali, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said today. We are mulling the possibility of scheduling the WPL, in the home and away format, in the Diwali window; not two seasons in a year but just a different time window,” Shah said.
London
ECB probing McCullum’s betting advertisements
England head coach Brendon McCullum’s appearance in online betting advertisements has landed him in a fix with the country’s cricket board (ECB) probing if it is in breach of the governing body’s anti-corruption rules. The former New Zealand captain had appeared in online advertisements after joining betting organisation ‘22Bet’ as an ambassador in January.
Hilton Head Islands
Hovland leads RBC Heritage, Rahm struggles
Viktor Hovland’s round of 7-under 64 at the rain-delayed RBC Heritage gave him a first-round lead for a second straight week — and left Masters champion Jon Rahm eight shots behind and with plenty of work ahead to get into contention after his Major victory. Rahm finished at 1-over 72. Agencies
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...