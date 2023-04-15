Next WPL might be held in Diwali window: Shah

Mumbai: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played in the home-away format from the next edition onwards with a bigger window, most likely during Diwali, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said today. We are mulling the possibility of scheduling the WPL, in the home and away format, in the Diwali window; not two seasons in a year but just a different time window,” Shah said.

London

ECB probing McCullum’s betting advertisements

England head coach Brendon McCullum’s appearance in online betting advertisements has landed him in a fix with the country’s cricket board (ECB) probing if it is in breach of the governing body’s anti-corruption rules. The former New Zealand captain had appeared in online advertisements after joining betting organisation ‘22Bet’ as an ambassador in January.

Hilton Head Islands

Hovland leads RBC Heritage, Rahm struggles

Viktor Hovland’s round of 7-under 64 at the rain-delayed RBC Heritage gave him a first-round lead for a second straight week — and left Masters champion Jon Rahm eight shots behind and with plenty of work ahead to get into contention after his Major victory. Rahm finished at 1-over 72. Agencies