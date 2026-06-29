Neymar reportedly donates USD 250000 for earthquake-hit Venezuela

Caracas [Venezuela], June 29 (ANI): Brazilian football star Neymar has reportedly donated USD 250,000 to support emergency rescue and humanitarian relief efforts in Venezuela, according to Venezuelan news outlet El Sumario.com.

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The report said the funds will be used to provide immediate assistance to people affected by the emergency, including the supply of food, drinking water, medical supplies and temporary shelters.

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"My heart goes out to the people of Venezuela," Neymar said as quoted by El Sumario.com, while expressing his hope that this contribution would bring strength and relief to the affected families.

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According to CNN, citing an update provided by Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, at least 1,430 people have died in the devastating twin earthquakes that hit the country on Wednesday. He added that 3,238 people have been injured, while 3,142 families have been displaced after losing their homes.

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors as the critical rescue window narrows, with operations being hindered by a shortage of heavy equipment and persistent aftershocks. Since the twin earthquakes--measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude--struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the country has experienced multiple aftershocks and smaller tremors, complicating ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

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Meanwhile, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said their star forward Neymar has made significant progress in his recovery and is now capable of playing for longer periods as the five-time world champions prepare for their FIFA Club World Cup Round of 32 clash against Japan.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday (local time), Ancelotti said Neymar's fitness has improved considerably over the past week. The 34-year-old Neymar, who missed the first two games of the FIFA World Cup, came off the bench in the closing stages in Brazil's comfortable victory against Scotland by 3-0.

"In the last week, his progress has been significant," Ancelotti told reporters on Sunday, as quoted by Reuters. Unfortunately, he could not play longer than 15 minutes before, but he is now doing well enough to play more."

Brazil's first-place finish in Group C extended their remarkable record of topping their World Cup group for a 12th consecutive tournament. The five-time champions have finished first in their group at every World Cup since 1982, maintaining an extraordinary 44-year streak of group-stage dominance. (ANI)

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