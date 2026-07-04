Neymar shares heartwarming note for daughter Helena on 2nd birthday, says "Will always do everything to make you happy"

New Jersey [US], July 4 (ANI): Brazil and Santos star forward Neymar, currently on national team duty in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, shared a heartwarming post on his daughter Helena's second birthday.

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Posting on X, Neymar prayed about her well-being and wished her health and happiness as she grows up.

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"Helena's 2 little years! May our Heavenly Father guide your paths and grant you lots of health so you can play more and more. I'll always do everything I can to make you happy. Daddy loves you so much," posted Neymar.

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2 aninhos de Helena! Que papai do céu conduza teus caminhos e te dê muita saúde pra você poder brincar mais e mais. Sempre vou fazer o possível pra te fazer feliz. Papai te ama demais ♥️ 03 pic.twitter.com/qggIQ5gDnq — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 3, 2026

During his side's final league stage clash against Scotland, Neymar was also named on the bench, but the 34-year-old made his first appearance since 2023 after coming on as a substitute in the closing stages of Brazil's 3-0 win in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C fixture.

He returned to action after recovering from a calf injury. The appearance marked Neymar's first outing at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 and his first competitive appearance for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The injury kept him out of action for an extended period and limited his involvement in Brazil's qualification campaign.

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Neymar did not feature in his side's round of 32 clash against Japan, which the five-time champions won 2-1.

Now, Brazil will play Erling Haaland-powered Norway in a high-octane clash at New Jersey on July 6, 1:30 AM IST. (ANI)

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