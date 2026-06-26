Neymar sheds tears after emotional Brazil comeback

The 981-day long wait finally ended in the 76th minute of the Brazil-Scotland World Cup match at the Miami Gardens as the Torcida Organizada got a glimpse of the fan favourite Neymar returning to action, making it his fourth World Cup outing.

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Neymar came off the bench to replace striker Matheus Cunha as the former World Cup champions made their way to the knockouts by logging a 3-0 win over Scotland.

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It was his first appearance for the side in nearly three years, having remained side-lined since suffering a severe Anterior Cruciate Ligament and Meniscus Tear against Uruguay in October 2023. Owing to the serious knee injury, the 34-year-old struggled to maintain his form. He was initially not expected to be included in the World Cup squad. However, keeping in mind his experience and emotional connection with the players and fans, coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to include the former Ballon d'Or winner.

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Last month, he suffered a right-calf injury that ruled him out of the team's first two matches. However, he finally made his international comeback against Scotland. As he entered the field, the crowd rose to their feet to applaud the former captain. He recorded 24 touches, including a shot at the goal. His every touch was cheered by the fans. After the full-time whistle, Neymar was reduced to tears.

Neymar has scored 79 goals in his 129 appearances for the nation. He had netted goals in each of the past three World Cups.

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"He had the opportunity to play because I think he deserved to play. He trained and worked hard to recover, with professionalism," said Ancelotti. "For this World Cup, I think that he can help the team with his qualities. I think he played well, the few minutes he was on the pitch. Neymar needs no ulterior motivation. Everyone loves him here. He needs no motivation to wear the colours of Brazil. He is still the same," he added.