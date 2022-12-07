Neymar shows no signs of rustiness

Doha: It was the same old Neymar out there, looking fit and scoring a goal to move closer to Pele’s all-time record and lead Brazil into the World Cup quarterfinals. Neymar returned from injury and converted a first-half penalty in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the Round of 16 on Monday. He reached 76 goals with the national team, one shy of the mark set by Pele, who said he would watch the match from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo. “I was very scared,” Neymar said. “It was very difficult after getting injured like I did. I was crying the entire night. My family knows what I had to go through. But in the end it all worked out. It was worth the effort to keep undergoing physiotherapy.” AP

Dalic wary of Brazil

Doha: Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic described their World Cup quarterfinal opponents Brazil as “terrifying” but backed his resolute side to rise to the enormous challenge they face. “Brazil is the favourite, let’s face it,” Dalic said today. “Brazil is the most powerful and the best national team at the World Cup. What I’ve seen so far, when you take a look at their selection of players, their quality, skills and value, then it is indeed terrifying.” AP