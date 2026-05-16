"Nice to get a win": Mitchell Marsh after LSG beat CSK in IPL 2026

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Mitchell Marsh lauded his team's collective effort after playing a match-winning 90-run knock to guide Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Saturday evening in Lucknow.

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Marsh, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said the victory was a much-needed boost for the side in a stop-start season.

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"Nice to get a win, few and far between for us this season. We have stuck together as a team, and nice to get a reward tonight," Marsh said during the post-match presentation.

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He further highlighted the positive environment within the squad, especially the contribution of younger players.

"We have great people within this group, some great kids."

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The Australian all-rounder also spoke about his opening partnership with compatriot Josh Inglis, saying their understanding helped ease pressure during the chase.

"Feels like he takes the pressure off me. Have grown up together playing for Western Australia, we know each other well, and it was a good partnership tonight."

Talking about the nature of the pitch and batting conditions, Marsh said the early overs were challenging but became easier once batters settled in.

"The first 2-3 overs can be hard work, and at the start of the tournament, we were two or three down and were not able to get through. It is a good wicket once you get going. Sort of reminds me of Perth Stadium a little bit."

Reacting to his dismissal, he added, Cricket is a funny game, isn't it?"

On his increased involvement in the field this season, Marsh said he is enjoying contributing more, while also referring to Inglis' injury.

Had a bit of bad luck in the summer. Inglis hurt his finger a few days ago, so he has rightfully taken over the mantle, and I enjoy being out there with the boys - it is always good fun," Marsh added.

Meanwhile, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said the team's collective effort and clarity in roles played a key part in their seven-wicket win over CSK

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant said the victory was important for the team's morale and reflected the group's commitment despite a challenging season.

"It feels good. Getting a win definitely feels good. The things we talk about, of having a lot to play for, regardless of how the season ends, we take a lot of pride," Pant said.

He also praised pacer Akash Singh for his disciplined performance and ability to execute plans consistently.

"He has been working hard. Sometimes, it is harder to give everyone a game. He is one guy who sticks to the plan more often, and it definitely paid off. Really good to see," he added.

Pant further explained the tactical decision to send Josh Inglis and another overseas batter up the order, with Nicholas Pooran at number three, highlighting the team's flexible approach.

"That was the first thought - to get two overseas to open, with Nicky (Pooran) batting three. Four fast bowlers, it has been working for us," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of keeping things simple in a high-pressure environment.

"The team we have is so amazing. The only thing that can harm us is having too many thought processes," Pant noted.

Reflecting on his own role, Pant added that while he was ready to bat, he respected the team's strategy.

"I was ready to bat (tonight). But the idea came in on why not try players who have not played much. Still wanted to be out there, but sometimes, you have to respect some things," he said.

LSG chased down the 188-run target with 20 balls to spare. The chase was powered by a sensational 38-ball 90 from Marsh, who shared a 135-run opening stand with Josh Inglis, setting the platform for a commanding pursuit. Inglis added a quick 36, while Nicholas Pooran finished unbeaten on 32 off 17 balls to seal the win.

Earlier, CSK posted 187/5, riding on a 71-run knock from Kartik Sharma and a late flourish from Shivam Dube, after recovering from early blows by LSG pacer Akash Singh, who took three wickets. Despite CSK's brief resistance in the middle overs, LSG's explosive start ensured a comfortable chase, helping them secure a convincing victory at home. (ANI)

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