Nicholas out of cage

PTI

Hyderabad, May 13

Nicholas Pooran justified his Rs 16 crore billing, pulling off what looked like a difficult chase on a tricky track, as Lucknow Super Giants were back in the playoffs hunt after a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here today.

A target of 183 was certainly not an easy proposition on a track that got slower as the match progressed.

However, Pooran (44 not out off 13 balls), domestic bulwark Prerak Mankad (64 not out off 45 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (40 off 25 balls) helped Lucknow get past the target with four balls to spare.

Lucknow now have 13 points from 12 games and are in the fourth spot behind Gujarat Titans (16 points), Chennai Super Kings (15 points) and Mumbai Indians (14 points) in the standings.

As far as Hyderabad are concerned, their misery came to an end with another below-par show. Till the 15th over, Hyderabad controlled the proceedings as Lucknow crawled to 114/2, needing 68 more from five overs.

However, Aiden Markram’s decision to give an extra over to part-time left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma, who was hit for five sixes in the 16th over, proved costly. Stoinis thumped him for two sixes before holing out at deep extra-cover boundary. But Pooran came in and hit three sixers off three balls to completely change the equation.

Brief scores: SRH: 182/6 (Klaasen 47; Pandya 2/24); LSG: 185/3 in 19.2 overs (Mankad 64*, Pooran 44*; Phillips 1/10). — PTI

Showstoppers Jaiswal, du Plessis in focus

Jaipur: It promises to be a showdown between this edition’s two most impactful batters — youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis — when Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here tomorrow. RCB will look to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, while RR will aim to build on their win against Kolkata Knight Riders.