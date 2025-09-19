DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Nicholas Pooran sanctioned for level 1 offence in CPL Eliminator

Nicholas Pooran sanctioned for level 1 offence in CPL Eliminator

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:35 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Caribbean Premier League (CPL) confirms that Nicholas Pooran, representing the Trinbago Knight Riders, has been charged with a Level 1 offence under the CPL Code of Conduct.

Advertisement

The charge relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the Eliminator match against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. Pooran has accepted the sanction, which amounts to a fine of 20% of his match fee, as per a release from CPL.

Coming to the match, Trinbago Knight Riders kept their Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League campaign alive with a nine-wicket win over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the Eliminator match.

Advertisement

The Falcons had a brilliant partnership of 108 between Andries Gous and Amir Jangoo, but a late flurry of wickets saw the Knight Riders keep them to a total they could chase. The stars for the Trinidadian franchise were Nicholas Pooran and Alex Hales, who both made fifties as the Knight Riders won with relative ease.

In the Falcons' innings, Jangoo and Gous both fell within the space of two balls shortly after passing their fifties. Both batters fell to the bowling of Usman Tariq, who was once again miserly with his bowling, claiming 2/19 off his four overs. The Falcons went from 129/1 with four overs to go to 161/8 at the end of their innings as Saurabh Netravalkar and Andre Russell picked up wickets at the death.

Advertisement

The Falcons would have been disappointed not to post a bigger target given the platform they had set. However, when Colin Munro, the Knight Riders' leading run scorer going into this match, fell early to the bowling of Rahkeem Cornwall, there was hope that they could claim victory. But from the point of the Munro wicket to the end of the match, it was the Hales and Pooran show as the two made light work of the Falcons' total.

No Falcons bowler found a way to keep the scoring under control by the halfway stage of the chase, the equation had come down to just over a run a ball needed. With the pressure of the big game fading, Hales and Pooran controlled the chase brilliantly to keep their dreams of a first CPL title since 2020 alive.

Pooran finished on 90 and Hales on 54, with both batters not out at the end of the innings in an unbroken second-wicket partnership worth 143. These two players showing this sort of form as the knockout stages get underway is a real boost for the Knight Riders, who came into this game on the back of three consecutive losses.

This loss means the Falcons will head home having made the knockout stages for the first time in their history. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts