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Home / Sports / Nigeria, Uganda qualify for 2027 T20 WC Africa Regional final after thrilling finish

Nigeria, Uganda qualify for 2027 T20 WC Africa Regional final after thrilling finish

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ANI
Updated At : 01:27 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Nigeria and Uganda have secured their places in the 2027 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final after finishing in the top two positions in Sub-Regional Qualifier C.

Nigeria booked their qualification dominantly, winning all five matches on home soil, while Uganda finished second with four victories. Both teams had confirmed their progression before facing each other in a thrilling final-day encounter, where Nigeria edged out their rivals by just one run on the final ball at the Nigerian Cricket Federation Oval No. 1, as per the ICC website.

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Batting first, Nigeria posted 148 runs, with Isaac Danladi top-scoring with 47. Uganda appeared well placed to chase down the target, thanks to Riazat Ali Shah’s explosive 60 off just 35 deliveries.

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With Uganda needing six runs from the final over, the contest hung in the balance. Nigeria’s Sylvester Okpe emerged as the unlikely hero after being called upon to complete the over following an injury to Vincent Adewoye, who had started it.

The match went down to the final delivery, with Uganda requiring three runs for victory and two to force a tie. However, Juma Miyaji was run out while attempting a second run off Okpe’s off-spin, leaving Uganda one run short and sealing a dramatic victory for the hosts.

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The triumph marked Nigeria’s first-ever win over Uganda in men’s T20 internationals. Following the historic result, Nigerian captain Chima Akachukwu praised the collective efforts and dedication of everyone involved in the country’s cricket community.

“We are delighted to have won this tournament especially beating Uganda for the first time in a T20I game. It goes to show how far we have come; the boys have been working hard and the coach (Stephen Maziva Mangongo) pushing us to our limits," Akachukwu said.

“We thank everyone that believed in us and supported us, from the President, the Board, the staff, we are deeply grateful. To the other countries that participated, you can be proud of your performance as everyone tasted victory.”

Nigeria and Uganda join Tanzania, Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya, who had already qualified through the continent’s first two Sub-Regional Qualifiers, completing the six-team line-up for Africa’s Regional Final on the road to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028. The top two teams of that qualifier go on to a global qualifier.

Fellow African side Namibia already have a spot at the global qualifier thanks to their participation at the 2026 T20 World Cup, while Zimbabwe have already qualified for the T20 World Cup in 2028 thanks to their Super 8 finish in the same tournament earlier this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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