 Nikhat, Manisha show class, advance to Rd of 16 : The Tribune India

Nikhat, Manisha show class, advance to Rd of 16

Nikhat Zareen defeated top seed Roumaysa Boualam in the 50kg. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

Nikhat Zareen wanted to make a statement. Still smarting from the fact that as the reigning world champion, albeit in the 52kg category, the 26-year-old did not get a seeding in the 50kg category at the Women’s World Championships.

Up against Algeria’s Roumaysa Boualam, the top seed and the reigning African and Mediterranean champion, Nikhat wanted to put up a show in the Round of 32 bout. While it may have been a cagey affair in the starting round, in which both the pugilists were circumspect, it was the Indian who had the last laugh as she won 5-0 by a unanimous verdict to advance to the Round of 16.

Manisha Moun beat Tina Rahimi in the 57kg category. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

Nikhat edged the first round. She then upped her aggressive play to comfortably win the bout. “I did not get the seeding and so I wanted to dominate from the start so that I could create a good impression on the judges and I am happy I was able to do that,” Nikhat said.

Nikhat had prepared well for this bout. After seeing her opponent’s videos, Nikhat was told to keep the Algerian at an arm’s length. “She is a very good boxer. She is aggressive so it was important to stay away from her range. Therefore, the strategy was to play from a distance. Yes there was a lot of clinching because of that but I won and that is the important thing,” she said.

Also winning on Sunday was Manisha Moun, who beat Australian Tina Rahimi in the 57kg category bout. Manisha, who won a bronze medal in the 2022 World Championships, overpowered her opponent to register a 5-0 win to advance to the Round of 16.

Manisha, who was heartbroken after losing in the quarterfinals when the tournament was held last in India in 2018, said she was egged on by the partisan crowd. “I feel honoured as the fans expect me to win. I want to thank the crowd for their support as it was crucial for us to advance,” she said.

