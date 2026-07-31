Nikita Sehrawat clinches 57kg silver; Kamna, Garima bag bronze at U17 World Championships

Baku [Azerbaijan], July 31 (ANI): India's women wrestlers delivered strong podium finishes at the 2026 U17 World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, bringing home a silver and two bronze medals in highly competitive weight categories.

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Leading the charge in the 57kg division, Nikita Sehrawat put together a brilliant campaign to reach the championship final, according to a press release.

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Facing a formidable opponent in reigning U17 World silver medalist Epenesa Elison of the USA, Nikita fought valiantly but ultimately sustained a 0-6 defeat.

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She finishes second on the podium, securing a well-deserved silver medal for India.

In the 49kg category, Kamna Babal showcased excellent resilience to claim the bronze medal. Following a semifinal setback against Japan's Saika Uchida, Kamna bounced back in the third-place play-off against Russia's Irina Tsydeeva.

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In a tense and closely fought bout, the Indian grappler edged past her opponent with a 3-2 victory to secure her spot on the podium.

Adding to the nation's tally, Garima delivered a dominant performance in the 73kg bronze medal match. After a narrow 5-7 loss to USA's Kaili Manuel in the semifinals, the former U15 Asian Champion regrouped effectively.

She completely outclassed Spain's Paula Benaixa Perez, registering a flawless 10-0 victory by technical superiority (VSU) to win the bronze.

Consolidated Results

* 57kg: Nikita Sehrawat (India) vs. Epenesa Elison (USA); 0-6

* 49kg: Kamna Babal (India) vs. Irina Tsydeeva (Russia); 3-2

* 73kg: Garima (India) vs. Paula Benaixa Perez (Spain); 10-0, VSU. (ANI)

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