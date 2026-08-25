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Home / Sports / Nine of 12 Indian kabaddi players for Asian Games 2026 emerge from KCL ecosystem

Nine of 12 Indian kabaddi players for Asian Games 2026 emerge from KCL ecosystem

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ANI
Updated At : 03:58 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is celebrating a landmark achievement as nine of the 12 players representing India at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan have emerged from the KCL ecosystem, highlighting the league's growing contribution to Indian kabaddi.

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Dronacharya Awardee Balwan Singh, who is also the chairman of the Kabaddi Champions League, will lead Team India as Head Coach at the prestigious continental sporting event, according to a release.

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The KCL players set to represent India include Sunil Malik of Karnal Kings, Ayan Lauchab of Sonipat Stars, Devank Dalal of Bhiwani Bulls, Ashu Malik of Hisar Heroes, Rahul Setpal of Gurugram Gurus, Jaideep Dahiya of Faridabad Fighters and Ankit Jaglan of Panipat Panthers, among the KCL representatives.

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Speaking on the achievement, Sunil Malik said, "Representing India is the biggest honour of my life. My journey through KCL has given me valuable experience and confidence. I am extremely proud to carry the KCL legacy onto the international stage and will give my best for the Tricolour."

Ayan Lauchab said, as quoted in the release, "It is a dream come true to represent India at the Asian Games. KCL has provided me with an important platform to develop as a player. I am grateful for the support and determined to make my country and KCL proud."

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Devank Dalal said, "This is a very special moment for me and my family. The opportunity to represent India at the Asian Games is something every athlete dreams of. I will give everything on the mat and try to bring glory to the nation."

Ashu Malik said, "Wearing the India jersey is an emotion that cannot be expressed in words. I am thankful for the opportunities that have shaped my journey and will give my 100 per cent for India."

Rahul Setpal said, "The Asian Games is a massive platform, and I am honoured to be part of Team India. My KCL experience has helped me grow, and I am looking forward to giving my best for the country."

Jaideep Dahiya said, "The journey from KCL to representing India has been extremely special. I am proud of where this journey has taken me and will work hard to make the entire KCL family and India proud."

Ankit Jaglan said, "Representing India is a proud moment for every athlete. I am excited about the challenge ahead and will give my best every time I step onto the mat."

The achievement is being seen as a significant milestone for the Kabaddi Champions League, with its franchise-based structure providing a competitive platform for emerging and established Indian kabaddi talent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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